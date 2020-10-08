Johannesson was drafted 133rd overall by the Jets at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The HV71 program in Sweden continues to churn out all sorts of NHL prospects and Johannesson is one of their latest projects. Johannesson and fellow 2020 draftee Emil Andrae (Philadelphia) combined to form a dynamite pair for HV71's Jr. team in the later stages of the season. You really must watch Johannesson closely to appreciate his game. He gets back quickly on defense to make clean exits out of his own zone. Johannesson is a typical "new age" NHL defenseman in the sense that he relies upon his smarts and positioning to defend as opposed to size and strength. Toss in above-average speed and at least average offensive abilities and the Jets have an intriguing all-around prospect on their hands.