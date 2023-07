Winnipeg acquired Kniazev from San Jose on Sunday in exchange for defenseman Leon Gawanke.

Kniazev notched five goals and 28 points in 61 games with AHL San Jose last season. The 22-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut Nov. 4, 2021 against St. Louis, logging 11:59 of ice time. Kniazev, who will be eligible for restricted free agency after the 2023-24 season, is likely to start in the minors next campaign.