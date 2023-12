Kniazev was reassigned to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL on Sunday.

Kniazev has five assists and 18 PIM in 20 games with AHL Manitoba this season. The 22-year-old blueliner had five goals and 28 points in 61 contests for AHL San Jose during the 2022-23 campaign. Winnipeg acquired Kniazev from the Sharks in exchange for Leon Gawanke in July.