Holm was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Holm was promoted under emergency conditions, which could be an indication that David Rittich won't be available to serve as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck against the Knights on Monday. Still, Holm is unlikely to make his NHL debut as Hellebuyck is firmly cemented as the starter in Winnipeg despite back-to-back poor outings. For his part, Holm went 18-11-4 with a .911 save percentage in 35 minor-league contests this year.