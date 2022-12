Holm was recalled on an emergency basis from the minors Tuesday.

Holm elevation could be an indication that Connor Hellebuyck or David Rittich might not be available versus the Senators on Tuesday. With the Moose this season, the 24-year-old holm is 7-3-2 with a .923 save percentage in 12 contests. If Holm does get into the lineup for the Jets, it would mark his NHL debut.