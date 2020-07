The Jets have loaned Holm to Farjestad BK of the SHL for the 2020-21 campaign.

Holm, who just signed his entry-level deal with Winnipeg in June, also spent the 2019-20 season with Farjestad BK, posting a 20-10-0 record while registering a .914 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in 31 appearances. The 2017 sixth-round pick is likely still a few seasons away from getting a serious look with the big club.