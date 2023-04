Holm was sent to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Holm was up with the Jets because David Rittich was dealing with an ankle injury, but the Jets suffered a 4-1 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Thursday and were consequently eliminated from the playoffs. Holm hasn't made his NHL debut, but he did post a 2.67 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 35 regular-season outings with Manitoba in 2022-23.