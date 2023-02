Holm was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Holm is slated to back up David Rittich on Tuesday versus Seattle because Connor Hellebuyck is dealing with an illness. The 24-year-old netminder has a record of 11-7-3 this season with a 2.73 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 22 AHL appearances with the Moose.