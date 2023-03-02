site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Ascends to top level
Jonsson-Fjallby was recalled from AHL Manitoba on an emergency basis Thursday, as reports.
Jonsson-Fjallby was sent down Monday but the Moose did not play in the three days he was with the team. Jonsson-Fjallby has four goals and 11 points in 47 games with the Jets this season.
