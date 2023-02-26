Jonsson-Fjallby was recalled by Winnipeg on Sunday.

Newly-acquired Nino Niederreiter was designated to non-roster status in a corresponding move, indicating that it's a temporary move for Jonsson-Fjallby. The 25-year-old forward could play a bottom-six role Sunday, but he'll likely return to AHL Manitoba when. Niederreiter joins the team. Jonsson-Fjallby has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 46 games this season.