Jonsson-Fjallby was called up from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
Rasmus Kupari (shoulder) went on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Jonsson-Fjallby's first game will be his NHL season debut. He collected 14 points over 50 games for the Jets last year, playing most often in a fourth-line role that he'll likely occupy if he gets into the lineup.
