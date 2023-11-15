Watch Now:

Jonsson-Fjallby was called up from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Rasmus Kupari (shoulder) went on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Jonsson-Fjallby's first game will be his NHL season debut. He collected 14 points over 50 games for the Jets last year, playing most often in a fourth-line role that he'll likely occupy if he gets into the lineup.

