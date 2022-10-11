Jonsson-Fjallby has been designated as a non-roster player while waiting on a Canadian work visa, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets claimed Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from the Capitals on Monday, but he'll need to acquire a work visa before joining his new team. The 24-year-old winger picked up four points through 23 appearances with Washington last season.

