Jonsson-Fjallby scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Jonsson-Fjallby got his first goal and point as a Jet at 14:23 of the third period. It stood as the game-winner, giving the Jets consecutive wins for the first time this year. The 24-year-old has added seven shots on net, five hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in five contests, but he's been limited to fourth-line usage. Barring injuries, he's unlikely to work his way into a top-six gig.