Jonsson-Fjallby scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The tally was his first in 13 games this season -- he came into Wednesday's game with only one assist -- but Jonsson-Fjallby looked like a born sniper when he converted a breakaway by beating James Reimer glove-side in the second period. The 25-year-old has flashed some offensive upside in the minors, scoring 22 goals and 43 points in his last 58 AHL games stretching back to 2021-22, but his spot on the fourth line for Winnipeg gives him few opportunities to display his skill.