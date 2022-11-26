Jonsson-Fjallby notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.
Jonsson-Fjallby entered the contest on an 11-game point drought. He snapped it by setting up Adam Lowry's go-ahead goal in the second period. While Jonsson-Fjallby has been a regular presence in a bottom-six role, his one goal and one assist through 17 contests won't make him an option in fantasy. He's added 20 shots on net, four PIM and 17 hits.
More News
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Pointless in last 11•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Deposits game-winner Thursday•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Will not play Friday•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Dealing with visa issues•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Lands with Jets•
-
Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Waived by Capitals•