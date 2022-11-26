Jonsson-Fjallby notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Jonsson-Fjallby entered the contest on an 11-game point drought. He snapped it by setting up Adam Lowry's go-ahead goal in the second period. While Jonsson-Fjallby has been a regular presence in a bottom-six role, his one goal and one assist through 17 contests won't make him an option in fantasy. He's added 20 shots on net, four PIM and 17 hits.