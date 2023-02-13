Jonsson-Fjallby was placed on waivers Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Winnipeg intends to activate blueliner Dylan DeMelo (lower body) from injured reserve to play Tuesday against Seattle, so Jonsson-Fjallby will be sent to AHL Manitoba if he clears. He has 11 points, 51 shots on goal and 38 hits in 45 games with the Jets. Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed off waivers by Winnipeg from Washington prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.
