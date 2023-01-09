Jonsson-Fjallby registered a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

The Jets utilize Jonsson-Fjallby in a fourth-line role and he's naturally seeing time on the penalty kill, but the Swede has teased offensive potential as well. AJF has three goals and five assists through 35 games and 10:52 of average ice time. While he's not on the radar in most fantasy leagues, it will be exciting to see what he can do with more experience and ice time.