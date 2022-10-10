Winnipeg claimed Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from Washington on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Jonsson-Fjallby recorded two goals and two assists in 23 appearances with the Capitals last year. He also had 16 goals and 34 points over 44 contests for Hershey of the AHL in 2021-22.
