Jonsson-Fjallby was placed on waivers Wednesday.
Jonsson-Fjallby has provided solid bottom-six minutes in limited action for Winnipeg this season, recording two goals and three assists to go along with 28 hits and seven blocked shots in 26 appearances. The 25-year-old will likely be assigned to AHL Manitoba if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
