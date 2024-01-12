Jonsson-Fjallby (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Jonsson-Fjallby was able to take lines rushes after being labeled a game-time decision earlier Thursday. He should remain in his usual fourth-line role.
More News
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Under the weather•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Supplies helper•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: First goal of season a game-winner•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Called up Wednesday•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Surfaces on waivers•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Staying with Winnipeg•