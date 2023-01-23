Jonsson-Fjallby provided a goal in the Jets' 5-3 victory over the Flyers on Sunday.

Jonsson-Fjallby opened the scoring at 4:53 of the first period. That gives him four goals and 11 points in 43 contests in 2022-23. Jonsson-Fjallby was held off the scoresheet for five consecutive games from Jan. 12-19, but he's heated up with a goal and two points over his last two contests.