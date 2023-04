Jonsson-Fjallby scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

With Winnipeg resting many of their starters, Jonsson-Fjallby got into his first NHL game since March 4. The 25-year-old winger made the most of the opportunity, tying the game 1-1 in the second period with his sixth goal of the season. Jonsson-Fjallby finishes the year with 14 points in 50 games. He'll likely be a healthy scratch more often than not in the postseason, providing injury insurance for the Jets.