Jonsson-Fjallby was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Saturday.

Jonsson-Fjallby cleared waivers Feb. 14, so he was an easy choice for the Jets to send down after they acquired Nino Niederreiter in a trade with the Predators. If the Jets continue to add to their roster ahead of Friday's trade deadline, Jonsson-Fjallby would likely have a tough time getting back to the NHL this season.