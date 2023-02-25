Jonsson-Fjallby was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Saturday.
Jonsson-Fjallby cleared waivers Feb. 14, so he was an easy choice for the Jets to send down after they acquired Nino Niederreiter in a trade with the Predators. If the Jets continue to add to their roster ahead of Friday's trade deadline, Jonsson-Fjallby would likely have a tough time getting back to the NHL this season.
