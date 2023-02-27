Jonsson-Fjallby was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Jonsson-Fjallby has accounted for four goals, 11 points, 51 shots on net and 40 hits in 47 appearances with Winnipeg this season. The Jets may have recent addition Nino Niederreiter available for Tuesday's contest versus Los Angeles.
