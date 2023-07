Jonsson-Fjallby agreed to a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

The deal is a two-way contract in 2023-24 before becoming a one-way pact in 2024-25. Jonsson-Fjallby contributed six goals, 14 points, 54 shots on net and 43 hits in 50 games last season. He also posted three goals and one assist in four AHL outings for Manitoba. The 25-year-old forward will attempt to claim a fourth-line spot with the Jets in the fall out of training camp.