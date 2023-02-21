Jonsson-Fjallby was recalled by the Jets on Tuesday.
Cole Perfetti (upper body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move Tuesday, so Jonsson-Fjallby could be in for an extended stay with the big club. Jonsson-Fjallby's picked up 11 points through 45 top-level appearances this year.
