Jonsson-Fjallby recorded an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Jonsson-Fjallby has three points over his last three games. The 25-year-old forward has carved out consistent playing time on the fourth line lately, playing in six straight contests after sitting out three of the Jets' first five games in December. Overall, he has four points, 13 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating through 15 outings.
More News
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: First goal of season a game-winner•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Called up Wednesday•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Surfaces on waivers•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Staying with Winnipeg•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Scores in finale•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Two points against Oilers•