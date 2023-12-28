Jonsson-Fjallby recorded an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Jonsson-Fjallby has three points over his last three games. The 25-year-old forward has carved out consistent playing time on the fourth line lately, playing in six straight contests after sitting out three of the Jets' first five games in December. Overall, he has four points, 13 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating through 15 outings.