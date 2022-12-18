Jonsson-Fjallby scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Jonsson-Fjallby had been a scratch over the last two games, but he stepped into the lineup for Mikey Eyssimont. The goal snapped a seven-game point drought and 19-game goal drought for Jonsson-Fjallby. The Swede has three points, 29 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and 23 hits through 25 contests this season, playing mainly in a bottom-six role.