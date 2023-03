Jonsson-Fjallby scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Both points came in the third period after the Jets had fallen behind 5-0 and had little to lose by giving the fourth line more ice time. Jonsson-Fjallby had just two points total over his prior 11 NHL games, so a repeat performance isn't likely any time soon, and on the season the 25-year-old has five goals and 13 points through 48 contests.