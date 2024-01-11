Jonsson-Fjallby is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time call against Chicago on Thursday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Jonsson-Fjallby will likely be replaced in the lineup by defenseman Logan Stanley if the forward is unable to play. The 25-year-old Swede is currently stuck in a six-game pointless streak during which he has registered just six shots. Even once cleared to play, Jonsson-Fjallby figures to offer low-end fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.