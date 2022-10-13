Jonsson-Fjallby will not play Friday, John Lu of TSN reports.
Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed off waivers from the Capitals Monday and will need a couple of more practices with the Jets according to coach Rick Bowness. He is expected to play in Dallas on Monday.
