Jets' Ben Chiarot: Back in action Tuesday
Chiarot (lower body) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Bruins, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Chiarot's return to the lineup likely won't impact much from a fantasy perspective, as he has notched only eight points (four goals, four assists) through 45 games. Coach Paul Maurice has yet to decide who Chiarot will replace, so that may not be revealed until pregame warmups.
