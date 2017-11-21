Chiarot logged 17:31 of ice time in his second appearance of the season.

With Toby Enstrom (lower body) out long-term, Chiarot could get a shot a a regular role in the lineup. The Ontario native will need to stave off challenges from highly touted prospect Tucker Poolman in order to continue playing on the Jets' blue line. The 26-year-old Chiarot's ceiling for the year is likely around 10 points, even if he serves as the primary replacement for Enstrom.