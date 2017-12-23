Chiarot recorded an assist through 15:32 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

This was just the third assist through 19 games for Chiarot this season, which obviously has him off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. Additionally, he probably would slot in as the seventh defenseman if the Winnipeg blue-line corps were completely healthy.

