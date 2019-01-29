Jets' Ben Chiarot: Could return Tuesday
Chiarot (lower body) might be available for Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.
Chiarot -- who missed the previous four contests due to his lower-body issue -- would bounce Sami Niku from the lineup if he does in fact suit up against the Bruins. The defender ended a 27-game goal drought in his previous outing, but will likely struggle to produce with consistency moving forward.
