Chiarot (lower body) might be available for Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Chiarot -- who missed the previous four contests due to his lower-body issue -- would bounce Sami Niku from the lineup if he does in fact suit up against the Bruins. The defender ended a 27-game goal drought in his previous outing, but will likely struggle to produce with consistency moving forward.