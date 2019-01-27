Jets' Ben Chiarot: Eyeing return Monday
Chiarot (lower body) is expected to play Monday against the Flyers, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Chiarot missed three straight games leading up to the All-Star break, but the Jets should be back to full strength on the blue line in the next contest. Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) reportedly is closing in on a return as well.
