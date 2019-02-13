Chiarot tallied an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Rangers.

Since returning from injury, Chiarot is goalless in his last eight outings, but has racked up five helpers, 13 shots and 22 hits. The 27-year-old has a chance to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his career, which is likely the most fantasy owners can expect out of the defensively minded blueliner on an annual basis.

