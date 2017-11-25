Jets' Ben Chiarot: Hit with hefty fine
Chiarot has been fined $3,763.44, the maxium allowable under the CBA, for butt-ending Anaheim's Corey Perry during Friday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Perry is known for getting under players' skin, but Chiarot clearly crossed the line during Friday's contest. The 26-year-old blueliner will want to keep his nose clean for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, as he'll be considered a repeat offender by the NHL Department of Player Safety going forward.
