Chiarot saw his first action of the year against the Wild on Friday.

Chariot had been spending game days watching from the press box, but was finally able to crack the lineup versus Minnesota. Unfortunately for the blueliner, he was still an observer for much of the game -- logging 16:08 of ice time in which he recorded three hits. Unless the Jets pick up a significant number of defensive injuries, the Ontario native will likely find ice hard to come by throughout the season.