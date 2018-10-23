Chiarot scored a goal and notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

Chiarot also added two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots. His goal sparked the fire in helping the Jets' overcome a two-goal deficit entering the third period, and he assisted the game-tying score to Mark Scheifele less than three minutes later. He now has two goals and an assist through nine games.

