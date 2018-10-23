Jets' Ben Chiarot: Notches two points
Chiarot scored a goal and notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.
Chiarot also added two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots. His goal sparked the fire in helping the Jets' overcome a two-goal deficit entering the third period, and he assisted the game-tying score to Mark Scheifele less than three minutes later. He now has two goals and an assist through nine games.
