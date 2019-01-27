Jets' Ben Chiarot: Out Monday
Despite earlier reports, Chiarot (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's contest in Philadelphia, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Chiarot will miss his fourth consecutive contest while Sami Niku enters the lineup in his place. His next chance to play will be Tuesday in Boston, but he'll likely wait until Winnipeg comes back home Thursday against Columbus.
