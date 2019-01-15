Jets' Ben Chiarot: Out Tuesday
Chiarot will not play Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Coming off his fourth goal and eighth point of the season, Chiarot will leave the Jets down a man at the back end Tuesday. Fortunately, the return of Tyler Myers (lower body) from a three-game absence should ease the loss. While Chiarot's absence won't have major implications from a fantasy standpoint, the team will be without a strong defensive presence and a blueliner who is willing to be both physical (91) and to sacrifice his body (65 blocked shots).
