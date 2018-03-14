Jets' Ben Chiarot: Pointless in three straight
Following a run of five points in as many days, Chiarot is now bogged down in a three-game pointless streak.
Chiarot current stretch of offensive production is more the normal, considering he has never scored more than two goals or 12 points in a season. The blueliner needs just one more tally to match his career high and should have plenty of chances to do so with Toby Enstrom (undisclosed), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) and Jacob Trouba (ankle) all still sidelined. Once (if) all threes guys return to the lineup, however, Chariot could find himself relegated to the press box.
