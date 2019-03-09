Chiarot scored a goal and added a helper in Friday's 8-1 blowout win over the Hurricanes.

His goal came as part of a four-tally first period for the Jets, while the assist came with 19 seconds left in the game when Adam Lowry deflected his point shot behind Curtis McElhinney. Chiarot has a career-high 18 points (five goals, 13 assists), as well as 87 shots. He also owns 133 hits and 99 blocked shots this season, but the rather low point output limits his fantasy appeal.