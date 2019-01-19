Jets' Ben Chiarot: Remains sidelined Saturday
Chiarot (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game against the Stars, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With a week off ahead, coach Paul Maurice has decided to proceed cautiously with Chiarot's health. As a result, Chiarot will wait until Jan. 28 against the Flyers to retake the ice, allowing Sami Niku to remain in the lineup for a fifth straight game.
