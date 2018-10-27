Jets' Ben Chiarot: Scoring at incredible rate
Chiarot potted a goal and also managed two blocked shots and three hits in Friday's 2-1 road win over the Red Wings.
Chiarot has been one of the biggest surprises across the entire NHL spectrum. He's already unlocked a career-high three goals on 12 shots for a ridiculous -- albeit completely unsustainable -- 25.0 shooting percentage. Chiarot is on pace to increase his points output for the fifth consecutive year, yet he barely has any name recognition in the fantasy realm, so take full advantage for fantasy purposes.
