Chiarot is averaging 17:20 of ice time in the playoffs -- over two minutes more per game than the regular season (15:17).

While Chiarot's play on the ice has certainly warranted more responsibilities -- he's logged more minutes shorthanded than anybody else on the team -- it is somewhat inflated by the continued absence of Toby Enstrom (lower body) and Dmitry Kulikov (back). In the opening-round series, the 26-year-old Chiarot had just one assist, but dished out 22 hits while blocking eight shots.