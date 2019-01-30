Jets' Ben Chiarot: Tallies assist in return
Chiarot notched a helper versus Boston on Tuesday.
Chiarot -- who missed the previous four contests due to a lower-body issue -- has points in each of his previous two contest. Despite the recent scoring, fantasy owners probably shouldn't bank on the blueliner suddenly exploding offensively, as his ceiling is likely the 20-point mark.
