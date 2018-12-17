Chiarot dished out six hits versus the Lightning on Sunday.

Chiarot is currently bogged down in a 10-game pointless streak, although considering his career high is 14, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the defender go long stretches without writing his name on the scoresheet. Formats which value hits and blocks could give the Ontario native mid-range fantasy value, but otherwise he won't provide much for owners.

More News
Our Latest Stories