Jets' Ben Chiarot: Throwing weight around
Chiarot dished out six hits versus the Lightning on Sunday.
Chiarot is currently bogged down in a 10-game pointless streak, although considering his career high is 14, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the defender go long stretches without writing his name on the scoresheet. Formats which value hits and blocks could give the Ontario native mid-range fantasy value, but otherwise he won't provide much for owners.
