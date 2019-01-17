Jets' Ben Chiarot: Won't return Thursday
Chiarot (lower body) will not suit up for Thursday's clash with Nashville, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Chiarot will miss his second consecutive contest as a result of his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner ended a nine-game scoring drought with a tally against Anaheim on Jan. 13. Once cleared to return, the Ontario native figures to slot back into the third pairing.
